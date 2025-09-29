It was faster and bigger: the Ministry of Defense told how the US arms supply via PURL has changed

Havryliuk noted that under the PDA program, Ukraine received American support "rhythmically and in larger volumes."

Ivan Havryliuk (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

As part of the PURL mission, Ukraine is receiving U.S. weapons more slowly and in smaller quantities than when they were provided directly from U.S. stockpiles under the PDA program. This was announced by deputy defense minister lieutenant general Ivan Havryliuk in an interview with the Ukrainian service of the British BBC News.

"Previously, under the presidential assistance (PDA) program, we received aid from the US regularly and in larger quantities. Today's system, where European countries purchase weapons for us from the Americans, requires a certain amount of time," the official said.

The lieutenant general noted that "the more links in the chain, the more time is lost."

Havryliuk also confirmed that the first deliveries via PURL have already arrived in Ukraine.

