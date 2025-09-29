It was faster and bigger: the Ministry of Defense told how the US arms supply via PURL has changed
As part of the PURL mission, Ukraine is receiving U.S. weapons more slowly and in smaller quantities than when they were provided directly from U.S. stockpiles under the PDA program. This was announced by deputy defense minister lieutenant general Ivan Havryliuk in an interview with the Ukrainian service of the British BBC News.
"Previously, under the presidential assistance (PDA) program, we received aid from the US regularly and in larger quantities. Today's system, where European countries purchase weapons for us from the Americans, requires a certain amount of time," the official said.
The lieutenant general noted that "the more links in the chain, the more time is lost."
Havryliuk also confirmed that the first deliveries via PURL have already arrived in Ukraine.
- PDA is a military assistance program that provides support directly from Pentagon warehouses by order of the US President. This is one of the programs under which the United States has provided assistance to Ukraine during the Biden administration. The remaining aid under the PDA program were extended to be provided under Trump.
- PURL is a program under which NATO allies purchase US weapons for Ukraine. The mechanism was launched in early August and has already attracted $2 billion of partner funds. President Zelenskyy said that the first PURL aid packages would include missiles for Patriot and HIMARS, and that Kyiv expects partners to contribute at least $1 billion per month to this program.
