Ukraine has already received the first military aid under the PURL program – Suspilne
Ukraine has received the first military aid purchased from the United States by NATO member states under the PURL program. This was announced by an unnamed NATO representative in the comments to Suspilne.
According to him, the first military equipment purchased under this mission has already arrived in Ukraine, and more supplies are expected in the near future.
The Alliance official noted that more aid packages are "on the way."
So far, four support packages for Ukraine have been funded under the PURL, the media reports.
- On September 17, president Zelenskyy announced that the first packages of U.S. military aid purchased by NATO allies through PURL, there will definitely be missiles for Patriot and HIMARS systems.
- The next day, US President Trump said that his country sells NATO a lot of weapons for Ukraine.
