Ukraine has already received the first military aid under the PURL program – Suspilne

The North Atlantic Alliance reported that the first military equipment under the new US-NATO program has already arrived in Ukraine

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

Ukraine has received the first military aid purchased from the United States by NATO member states under the PURL program. This was announced by an unnamed NATO representative in the comments to Suspilne.

According to him, the first military equipment purchased under this mission has already arrived in Ukraine, and more supplies are expected in the near future.

The Alliance official noted that more aid packages are "on the way."

So far, four support packages for Ukraine have been funded under the PURL, the media reports.