President of the United States Donald Trump said that his country sells a lot of weapons to NATO for Ukraine. The American leader said this at a joint press conference with the British Prime Minister By Keir Starmer.

"And we send a lot of NATO weapons. NATO pays for these weapons in full. But we send them and we do a great job of providing them with everything they need. And we appreciate that they take care of it, because the United States has spent $350 billion on this [Russian-Ukrainian] war (In February, this number was refuted by the US Department of Defense itself – Ed.)," Trump said.

He noted that such spending by the United States is "really very sad."

"The situation just got out of control. They didn't know what they were doing (probably referring to the previous US administration of Joe Biden. – Ed.)," the American president summarized.