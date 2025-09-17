Zelenskyy on new US aid: There will definitely be missiles for Patriot and HIMARS
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the first packages of U.S. military aid purchased by NATO allies will certainly include missiles for air defense and missile systems. The head of state said this during a joint press conference with the president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola.
"The first two packages are $500 million each, as far as I understood your question, and what will be in these packages? These packages, I won't give you all the details, will definitely include missiles for Patriot and HIMARS," the president said.
He reminded that partners have already allocated more than $2 billion to the PURL program.
"We are receiving additional money for October, I think we will have somewhere between $3.5-3.6 billion," Zelenskyy added.
Earlier allocation of aid confirmed foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi, citing the Ukrainian embassy in Washington.
The day before, on September 16, Reuters reported, citing two sources, that the Pentagon had approved two deliveries to Ukraine $500 million under the PURL program. This is the first such support for Kyiv from the current administration of the American president Donald Trump.
- On July 14 NATO secretary general Rutte and Trump concluded an agreement that the allies will buy American weapons for Ukraine.
- The launch of the PURL program was announced on August 4, and the first to apply for assistance under it were the Netherlands, and the next day it was done by Denmark, Norway and Sweden. At the beginning of the same month, NATO stated that it had already "in the coming weeks" are waiting for weapons to be delivered to Ukraine via PURL.
- Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine expects partners to provide at least $1 billion per month via PURL.
