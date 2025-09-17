US approves new military aid to Ukraine at expense of NATO allies, Kyiv confirms

Ukrainian diplomacy spokesman says the US has decided on new military aid to Ukraine PURL

Heorhii Tykhyi (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

The United States has allocated the first military aid package to Ukraine, paid for by other NATO member states. This was reported by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhii Tykhyi, with reference to the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in the US, reports "We are Ukraine" media.

"I spoke yesterday with our embassy in the United States, which indeed confirms that there is such information, that these decisions have been made. That is, we really have information not only from the media, we can confirm it," the official said.

At the same time, Tykhyi added that it is "too early to say" about the details of this assistance.

"I can only welcome these steps as a signal that the program is working, it is effective, which means that we need to continue to fill it with funds and use it effectively," the Foreign Ministry spokesman concluded.

The day before, Reuters reported, citing two sources, that US undersecretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby had approved two shipments to Ukraine in the amount of $500 million under the PURL program. This is the first such support for Kyiv from the current presidential administration of Donald Trump.