US approves new military aid to Ukraine at expense of NATO allies, Kyiv confirms
The United States has allocated the first military aid package to Ukraine, paid for by other NATO member states. This was reported by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhii Tykhyi, with reference to the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in the US, reports "We are Ukraine" media.
"I spoke yesterday with our embassy in the United States, which indeed confirms that there is such information, that these decisions have been made. That is, we really have information not only from the media, we can confirm it," the official said.
At the same time, Tykhyi added that it is "too early to say" about the details of this assistance.
"I can only welcome these steps as a signal that the program is working, it is effective, which means that we need to continue to fill it with funds and use it effectively," the Foreign Ministry spokesman concluded.
The day before, Reuters reported, citing two sources, that US undersecretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby had approved two shipments to Ukraine in the amount of $500 million under the PURL program. This is the first such support for Kyiv from the current presidential administration of Donald Trump.
- On July 14 NATO secretary general Rutte and Trump concluded an agreement that the allies will buy American weapons for Ukraine.
- The launch of the PURL program was announced on August 4, and the first to apply for assistance under it were the Netherlands, and the next day it was done by Denmark, Norway and Sweden. At the beginning of the same month, NATO stated that it had already "in the coming weeks" are waiting for weapons to be delivered to Ukraine via PURL.
- As of early September, the partners allocated $2 billion for this mechanism. According to president Zelenskyy, Ukraine expects partners to provide at least $1 billion per month.
