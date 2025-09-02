For the purchase of US weapons to Ukraine, partners has already allocated $2 billion

The defense minister said that the mechanism has already proven its effectiveness

Patrick Turner and Denys Shmyhal (Photo: Telegram channel of the latter)

The partners have already allocated $2 billion for the PURL initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine, reported defense minister Denys Shmyhal after meeting with Patrick Turner, NATO's senior representative to Ukraine.

"I thanked the countries and the leadership of the Alliance for helping Ukraine, in particular for launching the PURL mechanism together with the United States. The initiative has already proved its effectiveness – the allies have financed the purchase of $2 billion worth of American weapons for Ukraine," the official wrote.

The officials discussed long-term support for Ukraine under the program. Shmyhal said that attracting new participants and increasing contributions to the program is "critical" for the Ukrainian Defense Forces to receive American weapons.

The officials also considered other ways to meet the priority needs of Ukrainian defense. The Defense Minister reminded that by the end of 2025, Kyiv needs about $6 billion for FPV drones, interceptors, long-range UAVs, and missiles.

"I emphasized the importance of supporting Ukrainian producers under the Build in Ukraine and Build with Ukraine. We have strong industrial cooperation with NATO countries and significant prospects for its development," Shmyhal said.

In addition, officials discussed the formation of effective security guarantees with the participation of "coalition of the willing", considered the steps to ensure lasting peace and prevent repeated Russian aggression.