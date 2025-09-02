For the purchase of US weapons to Ukraine, partners has already allocated $2 billion
The partners have already allocated $2 billion for the PURL initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine, reported defense minister Denys Shmyhal after meeting with Patrick Turner, NATO's senior representative to Ukraine.
"I thanked the countries and the leadership of the Alliance for helping Ukraine, in particular for launching the PURL mechanism together with the United States. The initiative has already proved its effectiveness – the allies have financed the purchase of $2 billion worth of American weapons for Ukraine," the official wrote.
The officials discussed long-term support for Ukraine under the program. Shmyhal said that attracting new participants and increasing contributions to the program is "critical" for the Ukrainian Defense Forces to receive American weapons.
The officials also considered other ways to meet the priority needs of Ukrainian defense. The Defense Minister reminded that by the end of 2025, Kyiv needs about $6 billion for FPV drones, interceptors, long-range UAVs, and missiles.
"I emphasized the importance of supporting Ukrainian producers under the Build in Ukraine and Build with Ukraine. We have strong industrial cooperation with NATO countries and significant prospects for its development," Shmyhal said.
In addition, officials discussed the formation of effective security guarantees with the participation of "coalition of the willing", considered the steps to ensure lasting peace and prevent repeated Russian aggression.
Earlier, the following aid packages for Ukraine were announced via the PURL mechanism by the Netherlands (first, on August 4) and Denmark, Norway and Sweden (August 5) – at that time, the total amount of their assistance was more than $1 billion.
Already on August 22, Shmyhal reported that PURL had attracted about $1.5 billion in military aid.
On August 24 Canada promised to direct for the $500 million program.
- According to president Zelenskyy, Ukraine expects that within the framework of the PURL, partners will allocate at least $1 billion per month.
