The PURL program for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine has already mobilized $1.5 billion

Military support under the new initiative of partners increased by $500 million since the beginning of the month

The NATO mechanism for purchasing American weapons for Ukraine has already attracted about $1.5 billion in military aid. About reported defense minister Denys Shmyhal after meeting with the NATO secretary general Mark Rutte.

"I highly appreciated Mark Rutte's leadership in launching Alliance initiatives to support our country. In particular, about $1.5 billion in military assistance has already been mobilized under the PURL mechanism developed jointly with NATO and the United States. In this context, it is important to continue productive cooperation within the framework of "coalition of the willing", the Ukrainian official said.

Earlier, the following aid packages for Ukraine were announced via the PURL mechanism Netherlands (the first, on August 4) and Denmark, Norway and Sweden (August 5) – at that time, the total amount of their assistance was more than $1 billion.

On August 6, the NATO press service told LIGA.net that the Alliance in the "coming weeks" expects the first deliveries of American weapons to Ukraine via PURL.

The defense minister and NATO chief also discussed preparations for the next meeting in the Ramstein format and the future strengthening of the Alliance's role.

"We coordinated the issues of financing the Armed Forces and developing the defense industry. Our priorities are clear: achieving NATO standards, integration into global supply chains, and the introduction of innovations and technologies proven in combat," Shmyhal added.

He and Rütte also visited one of Ukraine's largest drone manufacturers.

"Ukraine has a unique experience of innovations on the battlefield and innovations in production, and we are ready to share it with our NATO partners," the minister said.

