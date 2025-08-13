Shmyhal announces a meeting in the Ramstein format in September

Denys Shmyhal (Photo: Office of the President)

The next meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format will take place in September. This was reported to by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal after a telephone conversation with his British counterpart John Healey.

The parties discussed preparations for the next meeting in the Ramstein format.

"The meeting will take place in September. We have coordinated the main positions. I thanked Britain for the active preparation and organization of the meeting," Shmyhal said.

The ministers also discussed the development of joint ventures and the implementation of bilateral projects in the defense industry. Shmyhal expressed expectations that the UK will play an important role in the new US-NATO mechanism Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL).

"I am grateful to the British partners for their high level of support and involvement in strengthening the security of Ukraine and Europe," the Defense Minister summarized.