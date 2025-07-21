Ukraine needs $6 billion to cover deficit in arms procurement – Shmyhal on Ramstein

The defense minister said that with this amount, Ukraine will be able to produce more drones and additional long-range weapons

Denys Shmyhal (Photo: official's social media)

Ukraine needs $6 billion to cover the deficit in defense procurement for 2025. This was stated by newly appointed Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal during a new meeting with partners in the Ramstein format, reports Ukrinform.

"Ukraine needs $6 billion to cover this year's defense procurement deficit. This will allow us to build more FPV drones to hold the front line, more interceptor drones to counter the attacks of the "Shahed" and additional long-range weapons to bring the war back to the territory of Russia," the Defense Minister said.

Earlier, in June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the potential of Ukraine's defense industry exceeds $44 billion, but 40% ($17.6 billion) of this amount is underfunded.

Shmyhal also appealed to partners to urgently purchase American weapons for Ukraine: "Air defense, especially Patriot and PAC-3 missiles along with ammunition, is extremely important for us." Ukraine needs additional PAC-3 missiles and Patriot systems to shoot down Russian ballistic missiles.

The Ukrainian official reminded his partners of the last night's combined attack, during which Russia used 24 missiles and 426 drones.

"Russian terror continues, so we need to strengthen our air defense. I ask the United States to make these weapons available for purchase, and our European partners to provide all necessary funding for its purchase," the minister said.

Shmyhal called on partner countries to allocate funds for Ukraine in their budget proposals for 2026.

The official also emphasized the need for Ukraine to participate in European lending programs as part of the SAFE program, saying that these loans are one of Kyiv's critical sources of funding for the next year.

The newly appointed defense minister also told partners that the transition period in his department "will be smooth."

"Our activities will remain uninterrupted. Everything we have achieved together will remain a priority," Shmyhal said.

The Ramstein format remains a key platform for coordinating international military assistance to Ukraine, the minister concluded.