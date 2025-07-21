Russia fired 426 drones and 24 missiles at Ukraine. None of the latter hit Ukraine

The enemy missiles were either shot down by air defense or suppressed by electronic warfare systems

Attack in Kyiv region (Photo: SES)

Russia attacked Ukraine with 450 air assets, including 426 drones and 24 missiles of various types. Air defense managed to neutralize 224 targets, reported in the Air Force.

The enemy launched missiles from different directions:

→ five X-47 M2 Dagger aeroballistic missiles from the Tambov region;

→ four "Calibers" from the Black Sea;

→ Iskander-K cruise missile from Millerovo, Rostov region;

→ 14 X-101 cruise missiles from Saratov region.

As of 09:30, according to preliminary data, 200 "Shaheds" were shot down or suppressed, and another 203 imitator drones did not reach their targets because they were lost in the area (presumably suppressed by electronic warfare).

Most of the missiles were shot down by air defense, and the rest were suppressed by electronic warfare or lost locally.

"There was no information about hits," the Air Force emphasized .

23 attack drones were recorded hitting in three locations, and downed drones in 12 locations.