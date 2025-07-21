Massive attack in Ukraine. Kyiv subway damaged, Poland scrambles planes – photos

One person was killed in the capital, and the enemy made 12 attacks on Kharkiv

Rescuers in Kyiv (Photo: SES)

On the night of July 21, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. The explosions were heard in Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk region and Kharkiv, local authorities said.

The mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko reported, that fires broke out on the roof of a residential building and on the roof of a non-residential building in the Darnytsia district. A fire broke out in a supermarket, one person was reported dead and one injured.

In Dniprovskyi district, kiosks caught fire, and fires broke out in a non-residential building, on the roof of a residential building and on the territory of a kindergarten. In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a fire broke out on the second and third floors of a residential building and smoke was detected in an open area. One person was injured and another was rescued., , the State Emergency Service reported to. The entrance to the Lukyanivska metro station was also damaged.

The Kyiv City State Administration reported, that due to the attack, traffic on the "red" metro line is temporarily suspended from Akademmistechko station to Vokzalna station.

In Obolonsky district, a fire broke out in an unoccupied cottage complex, no one was injured. In Solomyansky district, debris fell, which also caused a fire in a warehouse, no one was injured.

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

In Ivano-Frankivsk, in one of the villages of the community, windows were smashed, , Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv told. There are victims, preliminary, they have light injuries. Air defense was deployed in the region.

"Ivano-Frankivsk was subjected to a combined attack using missiles and shaheds... This is the largest attack since the full-scale invasion," said he.

In Kharkiv, according to data from the mayor Igor Terekhov, , 12 drone strikes were recorded. One of them occurred near an apartment building in the Kyiv district, causing a fire near the building.

In addition, windows in a residential complex were smashed in one of the affected locations, and the road, tram rails, and electric wires were damaged. In addition, the attack caused a fire at a civilian enterprise. Information on the victims is being updated.

The head of the OVA Oleg Sinegubovs clarified, that Russians attacked Kharkiv with Geranium-2 drones.

At 05:51, the Air Force warned of the takeoff of a MiG-31K fighter jet, which led to an air raid alert across the country. And at about 06:00, new groups of drones were spotted from the Black Sea.

Due to Russian missile attacks on Ukraine, Poland has been deploying aircraft to protect its airspace and has put its ground-based air defense and radar intelligence systems on the highest level of readiness. This was reported to by in the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.