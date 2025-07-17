Poland has stated that the attack on the Barlinek plant constitutes a violation of international law
The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Russia of a violation of international law due to the attack on the Polish Barlinek factory in Vinnytsia on the night of July 16. The ministry announced... wrote on the X network.
The message has been delivered to a representative of the Russian embassy in Warsaw.
"Yesterday, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the representative of the Russian embassy that the attack on the Barlinek factory in Vinnytsia, which is a Polish business and engaged exclusively in civilian production, is a violation of international law," the diplomats said.
The Barlinek Group of Companies' plant in Vinnytsia has been operating since 2007 and manufactures parquet flooring.
- As a result of the attack on the Polish enterprise on the night of July 16th a fire broke out, which was localized. Several people suffered severe burns.
- Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski stated / declared / saidthat the attack on Barlinek was targeted.
Comments (0)