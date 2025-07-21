Shmyhal agreed to coordinate weekly with Ramstein's co-chairman

Denys Shmyhal and John Healy (Collage: Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Minister of Defense)

Minister of defense Denys Shmyhal had the first call with a British colleague John Healey – The officials agreed to coordinate joint actions on a weekly basis. A conversation with the co-chair of the Ramstein format took place on the eve of a new meeting of the contact group on Ukraine's defense.

"We coordinated further steps before the next meeting in the Ramstein format. We discussed Ukraine's key needs, including strengthening air defense and developing joint defense projects. We agreed to coordinate joint steps on a weekly basis," Shmyhal said.

The Minister thanked his colleague for "the UK's continued support and readiness to further develop close cooperation."