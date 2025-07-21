Zelensky ordered to conclude all contracts for interceptor drones within a week
This week, all available interceptor drones that are effective should be contracted. Some of the agreements have already been signed, while some still need to be finalized. About reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the official introduction of the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.
The Head of State emphasized that the training of operators and the development of infrastructure for their use should also be ensured
"Nowadays, every night we shoot down "chessmen" by interceptors, but there should be many times more such results. It is imperative to meet 100% of the needs of the army aviation, the Air Force, and all units that protect life in our cities and villages," the President emphasized.
Zelenskyy also set a task to ensure a significant increase in the frequency and range of drones used against Russian targets.
"Every site in Russia that Moscow uses for weapons production should be accessible to our Defense Forces," the head of state said.
- AFU Chief Syrskyi reported that the effectiveness of Shahed's interceptor drones is 70% – This is almost twice as many as mobile fire groups. At the same time, the latter are still relevant, and interceptors lack radar.
- Analyst Valentin Badrak in a commentary LIGA.net said that one Russian drone requires three interceptor drones and radar.
- on July 13, Zelensky said that interceptor drones shot down hundreds of Russian drones in a week.
