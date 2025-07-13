Zelenskyy: Interceptor drones shot down hundreds of Russian "shaheds" in a week

During the week, the occupiers sent 1800 UAVs and dozens of missiles to the regions of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Interceptor drones have shot down hundreds of Russian Shahed attack drones this week. This was reported by to by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, the occupiers sent more than 1,800 drones, more than 1,200 guided bombs and 83 missiles of various types to the Ukrainian regions over the past week to "increasingly intimidate our people".

Zelenskyy notes that despite Moscow's plans, there are good results of the air defense forces.

"Interceptor drones are proving to be particularly good, with hundreds of Russian-Iranian "Shahed" losses this week. And every meeting with partners this week was about scaling this technology," said the president.

He thanked everyone who is willing to invest in the protection of life and the military who protect the Ukrainian sky.

"'Chess' is one of Russia's ways to prolong the war. We have to neutralize this threat so that diplomacy can work faster. We hope to fulfill all the agreements that will strengthen our defense," the Head of State said.

He added that he was counting on "strong decisions" from the United States, Europe, the G7 and all partners.

Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi reported that the effectiveness of Shaheda interceptor drones is 70% – almost twice as high as that of mobile fire groups. At the same time, the latter are still relevant, and the interceptors lack radar.

The Unmanned Systems Forces reported that interceptor drones show good results, but it is too early to talk about consistency.