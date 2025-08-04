The Netherlands to be the first NATO member to provide 500 million euros worth of American weapons to Ukraine

The new aid package to Kyiv will include, among other things, components and missiles for the Patriot

Patriot system (Photo: X / Ruben Brekelmans)

The Netherlands will be the first NATO ally to allocate American weapons for Ukraine for EUR 500 million, reported defense minister Ruben Brekelmans.

"Ukraine needs more air defense and ammunition now. As the first NATO Ally, the Netherlands will deliver a €500 million package of US weapon systems (incl. Patriot parts and missiles)," the official wrote.

According to him, this support "helps Ukraine to defend itself and the rest of Europe against Russian aggression."

"This is the first such step among NATO countries at a time when Russia is trying to scale up its attacks. It will definitely help protect the lives of our people!", president Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote after talking with Dutch prime minister Dick Schoof.

The Ukrainian leader noted that this decision was one of the practical results of the North Atlantic Alliance summit in The Hague: "I thank NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte for his determination to strengthen our defense. I am grateful to Dick Schoof for today's decision, and we look forward to his visit to Ukraine!"

UPDATE. This package was allocated under the new United States and NATO Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism, according to Defense minister Denys Shmyhal. For more details on how the new initiative works, read here.