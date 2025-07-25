Syrsky says air defense systems from allies are "on the way"

Allies fully understand the scale and complexity of the tasks facing the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said the chief

The air defense systems that the allies agreed to transfer to Ukraine are on their way. This was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi following a meeting with Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Alexus Hrynkevych.

The meeting was also attended by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov and Commander of the NATO Security Assistance and Training Unit (NSATU) Curtis Buzzard.

"We have reviewed the situation at the frontline in detail. The enemy has mobilized the maximum amount of human and material resources to implement its aggressive plans. The allies fully understand the scale and complexity of the tasks facing the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Syrsky wrote.

He added that the Ukrainian army retains conventional capabilities to defeat Russian offensive groups.

The two sides also discussed the delivery of air defense systems to Ukraine, paid for by Europe. The Chief of Staff thanked US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte for the rapid delivery of these systems.

"They are on their way," emphasized Syrsky.

On July 23, Spiegel reported that Ukraine will not receive the Patriot announced by Trump until spring 2026.

On July 24, the president reminded that Ukraine needs 10 Patriot systems. Three have been officially confirmed – two from Germany and one from Norway.