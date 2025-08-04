US and NATO launch new mechanism to support Ukraine PURL: how it will work

A new package of 500 million euros from the Netherlands was provided through this initiative

The United States and NATO are launching a new mechanism to support Ukraine through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative – the presidents agreed on such assistance presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump and the Secretary General of the Alliance Mark Rutte. About this reported defense minister Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, the goal of the PURL is to ensure that Kyiv is quickly supplied with systems and weapons that are available in large quantities from the United States, which is done to "strengthen Ukraine's position and create conditions for achieving a just and sustainable peace."

The initiative is being implemented within the framework of the agreements between Zelenskyy, Trump and Rutte – under the new mechanism, NATO member states and partners will be able to finance the supply of American weapons and technology through voluntary contributions, Shmyhal said.

The Minister gave the following details about PURL:

→ it will include a list of equipment and ammunition based on Ukraine's requests and confirmed by the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (currently held by General Alexus Grynkewich);

→ new aid packages "will be announced on a regular basis";

→ NATO will coordinate deliveries under this mechanism, including through its existing mechanisms (NSATU's mission).

"The Netherlands has taken over the financing of the first aid package worth EUR 500 million, and it is expected that the delivery of weapons will take place soon," the defense minister added.

The official announced that "more important announcements are expected in the near future."