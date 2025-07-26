Lithuania wants to allocate 30 million euros to purchase Patriot for Ukraine

Patriot (Illustrative photo: ArmyInform)

Lithuania plans to allocate 30 million euros to purchase additional Patriot air defense complexes for Ukraine, said defense minister Dovilė Šakalienė during a meeting with her American counterpart Pete Hegseth in Washington, DC.

"During the meeting, I also expressed support for the President's decision Trump provide Ukraine with American-made weapons, which are fully funded by NATO allies. Lithuania is also ready to contribute to providing Ukraine with Patriot complexes. For this purpose, we plan to allocate up to 30 million euros (approximately $35 million – Ed.)," the official said.





, as well as The export price of one Patriot battery is about $2.5 billion. One missile for the system costs $6-10 million. Lithuania , as well as Latvia and Estonia , annually allocates a quarter percent of its GDP to help Ukraine.

Šakalienė also said that in the fall of 2025, Lithuania plans to open new infrastructure and training bases for American troops, and the country's investments in these projects exceed $200 million. An American battalion and an artillery unit have been permanently stationed in Lithuania since 2019.