Ukraine counts on $1 billion a month to buy US weapons through the PURL program

Seven countries have already joined the PURL initiative – the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Canada, Belgium and Latvia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukraine expects that within the framework of the PURL initiative, which provides for the purchase of American weapons through NATO, partners will allocate at least $1 billion per month. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported in his evening video address.

The Head of State thanked the partners who have joined the PURL program this month.

"Our special program, which allows us to buy the necessary weapons for the Ukrainian Defense Forces, is to buy them in America," Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Canada, Belgium, and Latvia joined the program in August. The program already has more than $2 billion.

"NATO is coordinating. I am grateful to everyone for their participation, and this is a good result for August. September should also have a corresponding result. Our goal is at least one billion dollars in the program every month," the President emphasized.

He emphasized that these funds are used to buy very effective weapons – missiles for Patriot, HIMARS, weapons systems that are needed to protect Ukrainian cities.

On August 4, the aid was announced by the Netherlands and on August 5 Denmark, Norway and Sweden. At that time, the total amount of their assistance was more than $1 billion.

On August 22, Shmyhal reported that NATO mechanism to purchase American weapons for Ukraine has attracted about $1.5 billion in military aid.

August 24 Canada promised to direct for the $500 million program.