Canada to allocate $500 million to purchase US weapons for Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mark Carney (Photo: OP)

Canada will allocate millions of dollars to purchase American weapons for Ukraine under the PURL initiative. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint briefing with Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney.

"NATO countries are now joining a new program called PURL. This is a collective tool that allows us to increase assistance to Ukraine through the purchase of weapons from the United States," the Head of State said.

He said that European allies have already allocated $1.5 billion to this program.

"I am grateful for Canada's readiness to join the program and, as we have said, and Prime Minister [Carney] has already said, there will be a plus of $500 million. And this is very important for us," Zelenskyy emphasized.