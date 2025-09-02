Merz proposes Geneva for Ukraine-Russia talks

German Chancellor will propose a summit in Switzerland at a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" on September 4

Friedrich Merz (Photo: Clemens Bilan/EPA)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will propose Geneva as a venue for ceasefire talks between Ukraine and Russia. He made this statement at a joint briefing with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter in Berlin, reports Reuters.

Merz said that at a virtual meeting of about 30 countries on Thursday, September 4, to discuss post-war guarantees for Ukraine, he will propose Geneva as a venue for talks between Kyiv and Moscow.

"Geneva would be an appropriate place to conclude a ceasefire agreement. The day after tomorrow, I will again propose to the so-called "coalition of the willing" to invite [to Geneva]," the German Chancellor added.

France will meet on Thursday to discuss recent efforts to provide Ukraine with security support after the peace deal and to condemn Moscow's reluctance to negotiate, according to the article.