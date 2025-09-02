Merz proposes Geneva for Ukraine-Russia talks
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will propose Geneva as a venue for ceasefire talks between Ukraine and Russia. He made this statement at a joint briefing with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter in Berlin, reports Reuters.
Merz said that at a virtual meeting of about 30 countries on Thursday, September 4, to discuss post-war guarantees for Ukraine, he will propose Geneva as a venue for talks between Kyiv and Moscow.
"Geneva would be an appropriate place to conclude a ceasefire agreement. The day after tomorrow, I will again propose to the so-called "coalition of the willing" to invite [to Geneva]," the German Chancellor added.
France will meet on Thursday to discuss recent efforts to provide Ukraine with security support after the peace deal and to condemn Moscow's reluctance to negotiate, according to the article.
- On August 18, Trump, Zelenskyy and European leaders held a meeting at the White House.
- After the talks, Trump announced that he had a phone conversation with Putin and the beginning of preparations for a meeting with Zelenskyy.
- The Russian dictator himself allegedly told Trump, that is ready to meet with Zelensky.
- Macron said that the meeting should take place in Switzerland. The country's Foreign Ministry said it was ready to host the summit.
- On August 30, Trump said that the meeting between Zelensky and Putin would take place, but with his participation in a trilateral format.
