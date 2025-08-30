Trump said the meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin will take place. He will also be there

The US President also said that Zelensky and Putin may have to "fight a little more"

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump said that the meeting of the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place, but with his participation. He said this said interview with the Daily Caller.

"Trilateral talks will take place. I don't know about the bilateral ones, but the trilateral ones will happen. But, you know, sometimes people are not ready for that," Trump said.

At the same time, regarding the end of the war in Ukraine, the US president said that Zelensky and Putin may "have to fight a little more." He also compared them to children on the playground.

"You have a child and there's another child on the playground and they hate each other and they start swinging and swinging and swinging and you want them to stop and they keep going. After a while, they are very happy to stop. Do you understand this? It's almost like that. Sometimes they have to fight a little bit before you can get them to stop," Trump said.