Zelensky: Putin is messing with leaders to delay the threat of sanctions

According to the Ukrainian leader, it is necessary to push Russia to end the war

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The Russian dictator vladimir Putin messes with leaders and draws them into its fold, thus dismissing the threat of sanctions. About reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy also said that he had a conversation with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. According to the president, Modi supported the need for a ceasefire.

Zelenskyy added that he expects to further voice this position at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

"It is impossible to talk about peace in a meaningful way when our cities and communities are under constant fire. India is ready to make the necessary efforts and convey the appropriate signal to Russia and other leaders during the meetings on the sidelines of the summit," the President said.

The parties also discussed bilateral relations, preparations for the exchange of visits and the holding of a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission.

Zelenskyy and Modi also discussed the possibility of holding a meeting in the near future.