Zelensky: Putin is messing with leaders to delay the threat of sanctions
The Russian dictator vladimir Putin messes with leaders and draws them into its fold, thus dismissing the threat of sanctions. About reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
According to the Ukrainian leader, it is necessary to push Russia to end the war.
Zelenskyy also said that he had a conversation with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. According to the president, Modi supported the need for a ceasefire.
Zelenskyy added that he expects to further voice this position at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.
"It is impossible to talk about peace in a meaningful way when our cities and communities are under constant fire. India is ready to make the necessary efforts and convey the appropriate signal to Russia and other leaders during the meetings on the sidelines of the summit," the President said.
The parties also discussed bilateral relations, preparations for the exchange of visits and the holding of a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission.
Zelenskyy and Modi also discussed the possibility of holding a meeting in the near future.
- on August 20, President Zelensky said that his possible meeting with Putin should be in a neutral country in Europenoting that Ukraine agrees to hold the summit in Austria or Switzerland.
- on August 22, the European Union's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas saidputin has achieved everything he needed from his meeting with the US president in Alaska, so he is not interested in continuing the talks.
- on August 26, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed the opinionmoscow is stalling for time by tying the approval of a meeting between Putin and Zelensky to certain conditions.
