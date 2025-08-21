Zelensky on meeting with Putin: It is fair for it to take place in a neutral Europe

According to the President, a bilateral meeting with Putin could take place, for example, in Austria or Switzerland

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that a bilateral meeting with the Russian dictator is possible Vladimir Putin should be in a neutral Europe. He also agrees with Turkey, the head of state said during a meeting with journalists on August 20, the correspondent of LIGA.net.

"The place of the meeting. We believe that it is fair, and this was emphasized by the Europeans, that the meeting should be held in neutral Europe. Because the war is in Ukraine and on the European continent. I said that we agree. Switzerland, Austria – we agree," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, he also agrees with Turkey. At the same time, there can be no meeting in Moscow

"For us, Turkey is a NATO country and part of Europe. And we do not mind. Because for me, a meeting without any special conditions is also a proactive action of the Ukrainian side," the president said.

Regarding Budapest as a venue for a bilateral meeting, Zelenskyy said that "today it is not easy" because Hungary opposes supporting Ukraine during the war.

"It's not easy because there is a unity of all European countries in supporting Ukraine during the war. And to be honest, Budapest did not support us. I'm not saying that politics Orban (Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor – ed.) was against Ukraine. But against supporting Ukraine," Zelensky said.