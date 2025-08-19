Switzerland is ready to host a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin despite the ICC arrest warrant

The country's foreign ministry welcomed the proposal to hold talks at the leaders' level in Geneva

Ignazio Cassis (Photo: Olivier Matthys/EPA)

Switzerland is ready to host the president's meeting. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian dictator Vladimir PutinThis was stated by the country's Foreign Minister, Ignazio Cassis.transmits BBC.

The diplomat congratulated. proposal the President of France Emmanuel Macron hold talks between Zelensky and Putin in Geneva.

"Switzerland is grateful for the trust placed in it," he said.

At the same time, Cassis noted that a number of legal issues need to be resolved in order to prepare for the event, related to the arrest warrant for the Russian dictator issued by the International Criminal Court.

Switzerland has ratified the Rome Treaty establishing the ICC and is obligated to arrest Putin if he arrives on Swiss soil.

According to Cassis, Geneva has already engaged lawyers for consultation on this matter and believes that "there is room for flexibility".

"We can do this, despite the arrest warrant for Putin, thanks to our special role and the role of Geneva as the European headquarters of the United Nations," the diplomat said.