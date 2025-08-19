Macron says Zelensky's meeting with Putin should take place in Switzerland

According to Macron, he also wants to see European leaders during any format of talks between Zelenskyy and Putin

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: EPA)

President of France Emmanuel Macron said that the talks between the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should take place in a neutral country, in particular in Switzerland. He said this in an interview with the LCI TV channel, transmits BBC.

According to Macron, he also wants to see European leaders at the negotiating table at any summit between Zelenskyy and Putin.

"It will be a neutral country, so maybe Switzerland, I'm in favor of Geneva, or another country. The last time we had bilateral discussions was in Istanbul," the French president recalled.

Macron also said that on August 19, work will begin on developing a proposal for security guarantees for Ukraine.

"We will unite the coalition of the willing with the British Prime Minister By Keir Starmerto keep them informed. At the same time, we will start concrete work with the Americans to see who is ready to do what," he said.

on August 19, a senior US administration official told Reuters that the bilateral meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin may take place in Hungary.

According to interlocutors in the European delegation, US President Donald Trump told the European leaders that it was Putin who proposed the sequence of holding a bilateral meeting first and then a trilateral meeting.

According to the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, zelenskyy's talks with Putin are scheduled for the next two weeks.