Reuters: Zelenskiy-Putin meeting could take place in Hungary within two weeks

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz tells Reuters that Zelenskyy's talks with Putin are planned for the next two weeks

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Paris on December 9, 2019 (Photo: EPA)

Bilateral meeting of the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may take place in Hungary. This was reported by Reuters reported is a senior US administration official.

According to the official, the Kremlin has not publicly confirmed the meeting.

At the same time, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told Reuters that Zelenskyy's talks with Putin are scheduled for the next two weeks.

According to sources in the European delegation, Trump told European leaders that it was Putin who proposed the sequence of holding a bilateral meeting first and then a trilateral meeting.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed at a briefing after the talks at the White House that preparations are underway first for his meeting with Putin and then for a trilateral meeting with Trump.

The President noted that the United States proposed to hold it as soon as possible, but it requires the consent of all parties.

Zelenskyy also confirmed that Russia had proposed a bilateral meeting first, and then a trilateral meeting.