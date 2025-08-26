Merkel stated that the Kremlin is inventing conditions to delay the peace process

The German Chancellor reminded that the two-week deadline for organizing a meeting between Zelensky and Putin has expired

Friedrich Merz (Photo: EPA)

Moscow is buying time by tying the agreement to a meeting between the Russian dictator. By Vladimir Putin and the president by Volodymyr Zelenskyy under certain conditions. This opinion was expressed by the German Chancellor. Friedrich Merz at a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney, transmits N-TV.de.

Merkel called the Kremlin's demands "unacceptable".

"Putin considers it correct to put forward preconditions to this meeting, which are absolutely unacceptable from Ukraine's point of view, from ours as well, and from my personal point of view," Merz said.

He added that such tactics prolong the peace process and violate the agreements reached during the meeting between the Russian dictator and the US president. By Donald Trump in Alaska.

Then, Merz recalled, the American leader announced that a bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelensky would be organized within two weeks, followed by a trilateral meeting involving Trump.

According to the German Chancellor, Putin can only be forced to keep his promise by force.

"If such a meeting does not take place, as agreed between Trump and Putin, then the ball is back in our court. I mean the Europeans and the Americans," said Merz.

He added that the European Union is already developing further sanctions against Russia.