Kallas: Putin got what he wanted in Alaska and now his interest in meetings has decreased

The head of European diplomacy stressed that the Russian dictator can only be forced to sit at the negotiating table with additional pressure

Kaja Kallas (Photo: MYKOLA TYS EPA/EPA)

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas believes that the Russian dictator VVladimir Putin achieved everything he needed from the meeting with the US president By Donald Trump in Alaska, therefore he is not interested in continuing negotiations right now. She said this... stated / said / announced in an interview with the BBC.

According to Kallias, Putin's goal in Alaska was to break out of international isolation and postpone sanctions.

"He got a photo with the US president and much more, such a warm welcome in America... He also wanted to prevent sanctions from being imposed, which he also achieved," said the EU diplomat.

Because of these gains, the Russian dictator is currently not interested in negotiations.

"I think his interest has now diminished because he has achieved what he wanted from this meeting," Kallias said.

She urged the EU and the US to impose additional sanctions and tariffs against Russia, because now Putin may agree to sit at the negotiating table only under additional pressure.

"We have various tools here. The Americans have leverage through sanctions or tariffs. We are working on the 19th package of sanctions from the European side," she said.

Kallas stressed that the Kremlin leader has not yet made any concessions to stop the war in Ukraine.

"It is quite obvious that any promises that Putin has made so far, he has not fulfilled, and we must treat this accordingly. He "It just laughs, doesn't stop the killings, but increases their number," the diplomat emphasized.