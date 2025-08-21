Zelenskyy: The signals from Russia right now are simply indecent

The president stated that Moscow wants to avoid meetings at the leader level

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

The massive Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities, active offensive actions on the front lines, and incidents involving violations of NATO airspace indicate that the Kremlin does not want to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. This is... stated / declared / said president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the evening address.

"Right now, the signals from Russia are, frankly, indecent. They are trying to get out of the need to hold a meeting. They don't want to end this war," Zelensky said.

The President stressed that the Russian army continues fierce assaults on the front lines and massive attacks on Ukrainian cities. In particular, struck with missiles regarding an American company in Mukachevo.

In addition, he reminded that a few days ago a Russian strike drone... flew in / arrived by plane / arrived by air into the territory of Poland, and before that there were similar incidents in the territory of Lithuania.

"This is not accidental. This is the Russian audacity. We expect the reaction of our partners to be principled," Zelensky said.

He urged Western countries to continue putting pressure on Russia and assured that, for its part, Ukraine would do everything necessary to protect the state and its people.

"But at the same time, we are not reducing our efforts in diplomacy, in all our contacts with partners, so that negotiations can still take place, and negotiations that can bring us closer to peace," the president said.