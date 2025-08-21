A warrant from the Hague may not be a problem: Austria is ready to host the Zelenskyy-Putin summit
Austria is ready to host peace talks between Ukraine and Russia – there is a possibility that the dictator Vladimir Putin will be able to visit the country despite an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague. This was stated by the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the comments to Ukrinform.
"Like every war, this one must also end at the negotiating table. At the same time, it is clear to Austria that it cannot be a peace imposed on Ukraine. It must be a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace based on international law," the department said.
The Ministry noted that Austria, home to a number of international organizations, including OSCE "has many years of experience in holding international meetings and facilitating dialogue" and is ready to act as a platform and mediator in possible peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow, if "this is the will of the parties."
The country's Foreign Ministry recalled that Austria has signed the Rome Statute of the ICC, which in 2023 issued an arrest warrant for Putin.
However, the ministry added, it will be possible to consult with the Court to ensure Putin's participation in the talks in the Austrian capital of Vienna.
"All states parties are obliged to execute ICC arrest warrants, including Austria. At the same time, given the headquarters agreements with international organizations in Vienna, it is possible to contact the ICC to ensure that Putin can participate," the Ministry explained.
However, they evaded answering whether Austria had received any reaction from Russia to the idea of holding peace talks in Vienna.
Austria is a member of the European Union, but not a NATO member.
- The president Zelenskyy said that his possible meeting with Putin should be in a neutral country in Europe, he noted that Ukraine agrees to hold the summit in Austria or Switzerland.
- The latter has already announced that it is ready to host a meeting between the Ukrainian president and the Russian dictator, as previously proposed by French President Macron. However, the country needs to resolve a number of legal issues, given the arrest warrant for Putin, issued by the ISS.
- However, in September 2024, Mongolia, during the visit of the dictator, was able to ignore this order.
Comments (0)