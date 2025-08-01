"The main cause of instability". Sibiga believes Russia has no place in the OSCE

Russia uses the organization in its own interests, says head of Ukrainian diplomacy

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

Russia should not have a place in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), as it has violated all 10 basic principles of the Helsinki Act. This was stated in an interview with the Finnish broadcaster Yle said the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga.

According to him, Russia should have no place in the OSCE.

"I oppose Russia's membership in the organization. A country that has violated all 10 basic principles of the Helsinki Act should not be a member of this organization," the Foreign Minister said.

He reminded that the OSCE was created in completely different conditions – during the Cold War. According to Sibiga, Russia is using the organization to its advantage.

Ukraine believes that the OSCE needs to be reformed, and a country that violates the organization's principles could be expelled from membership.

"It cannot be that one state is blocking the work of the entire organization, which aims to improve security. Russia is the main cause of instability and deterioration of security in Europe," Sibiga said.

REFERENCE. The OSCE is the world's largest regional intergovernmental security organization. It has observer status at the United Nations. It unites 57 member states from Europe, Asia and North America.