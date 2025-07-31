Stubb believes that Europe's relations with Russia will be very different from those that existed before the war

Establishment of any relations with Russia will be possible only after peace in Ukraine, President of Finland emphasizes

Alexander Stubb (Photo: Jussi Eskola/EPA)

The establishment of any relations between Russia and Europe will be possible only after peace is achieved in Ukraine, but these relations will be different from those that existed before the war. This opinion was expressed by Finnish President Alexander Stubb during his speech at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe conference dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Accords.

In his speech, the Finnish president recalled Russia's aggression against Georgia in 2008. According to him, he observed this when he helped to conclude the ceasefire agreement as Finnish Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office .

"February 24, 2022 marks a turning point in world history. We are living in 1918, 1945, and 1989 in our generation. We don't know exactly where the world is headed, but we know it is changing," Stubb said .

He added that Europe has changed forever.

"The establishment of any relations between Russia and the rest of Europe will be possible only after we achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. However, this new relationship will be very different from the one that existed before Russia started its aggressive war against Ukraine," the President of Finland emphasized.

According to him, "we cannot turn back the course of history". Russia has violated the basic principles of international law, the politician stated.

