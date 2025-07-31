Ukraine and Finland discussed new formats of defense cooperation

Meeting in Finland (Photo: x.com/andrii_sybiha)

Ukraine and Finland discussed practical ways to further develop mutually beneficial defense cooperation. About reported minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybigawho began his visit with a meeting with defense companies and members of the Finnish Defense and Aerospace Industry Association.

The minister also expressed Ukraine's great interest in Finland's unique experience in building shelters.

Read also Take everyone underground. How Finland built a system of shelters and whether Ukraine needs it

He also invited Finnish companies to take part in the next international defense industry forum in Ukraine this fall and suggested that a separate Ukrainian-Finnish defense forum be considered.

During his working visit to Finland on July 30-31, Andriy Sybiga will take part in the Helsinki+50 high-level conference on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Helsinki Final Act.