Zelenskyy stated that without a regime change, Moscow will destabilize its neighbors after the war

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russia can be forced to stop the war in Ukraine, but without a regime change, it will continue its aggression against neighboring countries. He made this statement during a speech at a conference of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Accords.

"I believe it is possible to push Russia to stop this war. But if the world does not intend to change the regime in Russia, it means that even after the war ends, Moscow will continue to try to destabilize neighboring countries. It will continue to spend huge amounts of money, resources, and perhaps even human lives on this," Zelensky said.

The President stressed that the Russian authorities are "mentally stuck in another century – a time of brutal violence, deportations and absolute disregard for human rights and the principles of equality".

He reminded that one of the main ideas of the Russian dictator... Vladimir Putin It consists in the fact that "Russia's borders are where it wants them to be."

"And we in Europe will have to defend ourselves against this for a long time," Zelenskyy said.

He urged partners to "stop Russia now" and do everything possible to strengthen "joint strength" in the fields of security, economy, technology, and social development.

To end the Russian-Ukrainian war, Zelenskyy proposed "completely blocking Russia's war machine." Specifically, this includes limiting profits from energy resources and confiscating Russian foreign assets.

"It's time to confiscate Russian assets. Not just freeze them – confiscate them and use them for the needs of peace, not war," the president said.