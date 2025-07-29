Ukraine is still waiting for Russia's response on meeting at the level of leaders – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukraine is still waiting for Russia's response to the proposal to hold a meeting at the level of leaders voiced by Kyiv on July 23 during the third round of negotiations in Istanbul, reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after talking with the prime minister of Canada Mark Carney.

"We discussed [with Carney] results of the last meeting in Istanbul, where the Ukrainian delegation once again emphasized that there should be a ceasefire. We must stop the killings and attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure. We are still awaiting a response to our proposal to hold a meeting at the level of leaders," he wrote.

In addition, the parties discussed Ukraine's needs, primarily in strengthening its air defense with additional systems and missiles, as well as increasing funding for the joint production of drones, including interceptors.

"They also talked about sanctions against Russia. Moscow is very afraid of them, although they pretend that it will not change anything for them. Our intelligence data say something completely different. That is why it is important to increase sanctions pressure and force the aggressor to peace. We will take the necessary steps," the president of Ukraine emphasized.