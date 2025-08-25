Trump said that the US would support Europe in providing security guarantees to Ukraine
The President of the United States Donald Trump confirmed that America plans to support European countries in providing security guarantees to Ukraine. He said this... stated at a briefing at the White House.
According to the leader of the United States, the main burden in this matter will fall on the Europeans, while America will remain a "reserve resource".
"Europe is going to give them [Ukraine] significant security guarantees, and they have to do it because they're right there. But we will be involved as a backup resource. We're going to help them," Trump said.
The US President stated that he is confident in a peaceful resolution to the Russian-Ukrainian war.
"I think that if we make a deal – and I think we will – we will support them, because I want to stop seeing people being killed," the American leader said.
- August 22, Rubio stated / declared / saidthat America will participate in security guarantees for Ukraine after the war, but Europe must take the lead.
- On the same day, Rutte expressed an opinion, that the security guarantees currently being jointly developed by Ukraine, the USA, and Europe must be genuine, unlike the Budapest Memorandum and the Minsk Agreements.
