Trump said that the US would support Europe in providing security guarantees to Ukraine

The American leader stated that the United States would be a "reserve resource" in the matter of containing Russian aggression

Donald Trump (Photo: AL DRAGO/EPA)

The President of the United States Donald Trump confirmed that America plans to support European countries in providing security guarantees to Ukraine. He said this... stated at a briefing at the White House.

According to the leader of the United States, the main burden in this matter will fall on the Europeans, while America will remain a "reserve resource".

"Europe is going to give them [Ukraine] significant security guarantees, and they have to do it because they're right there. But we will be involved as a backup resource. We're going to help them," Trump said.

The US President stated that he is confident in a peaceful resolution to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"I think that if we make a deal – and I think we will – we will support them, because I want to stop seeing people being killed," the American leader said.