CNN: Rubio says Europe should be the leader in security guarantees for Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has confirmed that America will participate in security guarantees for Ukraine after the war, but Europe should take the lead. This was reported to CNN by a European diplomat familiar with the conversation.
According to him, Rubio called European national security advisers on August 21. However, during the conversation, he did not provide the allies with details on specific security guarantees that the United States could undertake.
But, according to the diplomat, the call "gives impetus" at a time when Europe is seeking further engagement with the United States.
Other sources familiar with this week's discussions said the U.S. has made it clear that it is willing to play a limited role in providing security guarantees to Ukraine after the ceasefire.
US President Donald Trump has ruled out the possibility of deploying US troops on land, but other options are being considered. Potentially, US pilots could be used for manned air support missions in Ukraine, an anonymous source said .
They can also be used for surveillance flights over Ukraine, providing high-resolution images of the front line and troop movements.
Officials also noted that the announcement of U.S. participation in the security assurance planning "changed everything." Prior to that, such discussions had made little progress, as the US position was not fully understood.
- on August 21, it became known that the US and Europe have developed options for military intervention in the war in Ukraine. They will be provided to national security advisors for review, which may take time.
- President Zelensky explained, why China cannot be a security guarantor for Ukraine. He reminded that Beijing maintains relations with Russia and has not provided assistance to Ukraine.
- Bloomberg reported that Europe may promise Ukraine a response within 24 hours of a new attack.
