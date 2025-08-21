The US and Europe have developed options for military intervention in the war in Ukraine

It may take time for national security advisors to study proposals and options for implementation

War in Ukraine (Illustrative photo: 43rd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

The heads of the armed forces of the United States and Europe have finalized options for military intervention in a full-scale war in Ukraine and intend to present them to their national security advisors. This was reported by Reuters, citing a statement by the US military.

"These options will be presented to the respective national security advisors of each country for appropriate consideration as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts," it said .

It is noted that countries will need time to study all options and determine which ones are militarily feasible and acceptable to the Kremlin.

According to Reuters, one option was to send European troops to Ukraine under US command and control. However, the Russian Foreign Ministry opposed the deployment of NATO troops to facilitate a peace agreement.

US support can be provided in various ways. In particular, by supplying additional air defense systems or ensuring a no-fly zone over Ukraine with the help of American fighters.