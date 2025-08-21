The US and Europe have developed options for military intervention in the war in Ukraine
The heads of the armed forces of the United States and Europe have finalized options for military intervention in a full-scale war in Ukraine and intend to present them to their national security advisors. This was reported by Reuters, citing a statement by the US military.
"These options will be presented to the respective national security advisors of each country for appropriate consideration as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts," it said .
It is noted that countries will need time to study all options and determine which ones are militarily feasible and acceptable to the Kremlin.
According to Reuters, one option was to send European troops to Ukraine under US command and control. However, the Russian Foreign Ministry opposed the deployment of NATO troops to facilitate a peace agreement.
US support can be provided in various ways. In particular, by supplying additional air defense systems or ensuring a no-fly zone over Ukraine with the help of American fighters.
- on August 21, Germany estimated that Ukraine needs tens of thousands of European soldiers from each of the allied countries that is willing to send peacekeeping troops.
- President Zelensky explained, why China cannot be a security guarantor for Ukraine. He reminded that Beijing maintains relations with Russia and has not provided assistance to Ukraine.
- According to Politico, the US plans to play a minimal role in guaranteeing Ukraine's security.
