Europe may promise Ukraine a response within 24 hours after a new attack – Bloomberg

The option of security guarantees with a mandatory rapid response in case of aggression was proposed by Giorgia Meloni

Giorgia Meloni (Photo: ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE/EPA)

European leaders are discussing security guarantees for Ukraine that would obligate Kyiv's allies to respond within 24 hours in the event of a new Moscow attack. This was... reports Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the situation.

The Italian Prime Minister is promoting a proposal that is analogous to NATO's collective defense clause, but does not involve actual membership in the Alliance. George Meloni.

The proposal obliges countries that have signed bilateral agreements with Ukraine to discuss the issue of response in case of new aggression within 24 hours, the agency's sources said.

Response options would include providing Kyiv with rapid and sustained defense support, economic assistance, strengthening the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and imposing sanctions against Russia.

It is currently unclear whether the plan envisages the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine, Bloomberg notes.