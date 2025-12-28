The Ukrainian delegation is already in Florida. Zelensky-Trump meeting postponed for two hours

The meeting between the two presidents to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine will take place at 20:00 Kyiv time

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA/SHAWN THEW)

Ukrainian delegation headed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Florida on the evening of December 27, around 18:00 (01:00 Kyiv time on December 28), reported deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia. Meeting with the President of the United States Donald Trump will take place earlier than planned.

Kislitsa posted a photo of the plane at the airport, captioning it: "Good evening, Florida".

At the same time, the White House officially changed Trump's schedule for December 28. His meeting with Zelenskyy was postponed to 13:00 (20:00 Kyiv time) at the US president's private residence in Mar-a-Lago. It was previously scheduled for 15:00 (22:00 Kyiv time).

The White House did not provide a reason for the postponement of the bilateral meeting.

Trump's timetable (Illustration: x.com/KaterynaLis)