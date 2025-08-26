Vitkoff: We hope to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine by the end of the year

According to the US special envoy, Trump has managed to end more than seven conflicts since the beginning of his presidency

Steve Whitkoff (Photo: EPA/AL DRAGO)

The United States hopes to end the wars between Ukraine and Russia, Israel and Hamas, and Iran by the end of 2025. This was stated by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

"Peace through strength really, really works. Russia, Ukraine, Iran, Israel, Hamas - we are holding meetings all this week on all three of these conflicts and we hope to resolve them by the end of this year," he said .

According to Witkoff, in the eight months that Donald Trump has been president of the United States, "more than seven conflicts" in different countries have been resolved. The American leader is "spoken of with reverence around the world.".

"It's really amazing. Sometimes I wish I had a video camera with me and I could put you right there as I listen to this," said the special envoy.

At the same time, Trump himself said that there are no signs that the war in the Gaza Strip will be "permanently" ended in the next few years, thus retracting a statement made a day earlier.

According to him, the conflict in the region goes back "thousands of years".

"There are no final conclusions. This has been going on for a long time. There is nothing definite yet, but I hope we will resolve the issue of Gaza, as well as Ukraine and Russia, very quickly," the US president said .

In February, the Foreign Minister said that Zelenskyy set a goal to end the war this year and mobilized forces.

On August 21, Trump said that within two weeks it would be known, whether there will be peace in Ukraine.

On August 25, US President spoke about Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin and said he would observe for two weeks and then intervene "very decisively".

