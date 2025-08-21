Trump: We'll know in two weeks whether there will be peace in Ukraine

The US President did not rule out that other tactics would have to be used after the deadline expires

Donald Trump (Photo: ERA/ SHAWN THEW)

Over the next two weeks, it will become clear whether peace will be achieved in Ukraine. This was stated by US President Donald Trump to radio host Todd Starnes.

The journalist reminded Trump of his words that 5,000 to 7,000 soldiers are killed per week in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine and asked if peace in the region will be achieved.

"I would say that within two weeks we will find out one way or another. After that, we may have to take a different course, but we'll see. But we will know soon enough," the American president said .

He did not provide any further details.