Trump's team approves first aid packages to Ukraine purchased by NATO allies – Reuters
The U.S. Department of Defense has approved the first military aid packages for Ukraine, with money provided by other NATO member states. This is the first such support for Kyiv from the current presidential administration Donald Trump, reported Reuters, citing two people familiar with the situation.
According to them, this support may be sent in the near future.
The media notes that this is the first use of the new PURL mechanism developed by the United States and its allies to supply Ukraine with weapons from American stockpiles at the expense of other NATO countries.
US undersecretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby has approved two $500 million PURL deliveries, Reuters interlocutors said.
- On July 14 NATO secretary general Rutte and Trump concluded an agreement that the allies will buy American weapons for Ukraine.
- The launch of the PURL program was announced on August 4, and the first to apply for assistance under it were the Netherlands, and the next day it was done by Denmark, Norway and Sweden. At the beginning of the same month, NATO stated that it had already "in the coming weeks" are waiting for weapons to be delivered to Ukraine via PURL.
- As of early September, the partners allocated $2 billion for this mechanism. According to president Zelenskyy, Ukraine expects partners to provide at least $1 billion per month.
