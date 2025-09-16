Trump's team approves first aid packages to Ukraine purchased by NATO allies – Reuters

The Pentagon has agreed on two deliveries worth $500 million under the PURL program, media interlocutors said

Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG / EPA)

The U.S. Department of Defense has approved the first military aid packages for Ukraine, with money provided by other NATO member states. This is the first such support for Kyiv from the current presidential administration Donald Trump, reported Reuters, citing two people familiar with the situation.

According to them, this support may be sent in the near future.

The media notes that this is the first use of the new PURL mechanism developed by the United States and its allies to supply Ukraine with weapons from American stockpiles at the expense of other NATO countries.

US undersecretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby has approved two $500 million PURL deliveries, Reuters interlocutors said.