Ukraine admits there were delays in military aid under the PURL program
There have been delays in the PURL scheme, under which NATO allies buy American weapons for Ukraine, the head of the president's Office admits Andriy Yermak in an interview with American media outlet Axios.
According to the official, these delays are especially true for air defense systems.
Earlier, at the end of September, deputy defense minister Ivan Havryliuk reported that under the PURL, Ukraine was receiving American weapons more slowly and in smaller quantities than when they were provided directly from US stocks under the PDA program.
Yermak also said that the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that his meeting with his American counterpart Donald Trump in the White House will lead to clear decisions on the part of the United States as to what weapons systems it is ready to provide to Ukraine.
According to the head of the OP, Kyiv is still waiting for a decision on long-range Tomahawk missiles and believes that "This kind of weapon can change the game".
- The PURL mechanism has started on August 4. The fact that Ukraine received the first aid under this program became known on September 18. President Zelenskyy said that the first PURL aid packages would include missiles for Patriot and HIMARS and that Kyiv expects its partners to provide for this program at least $1 billion per month.
- On September 30, the head of state said that the United States agrees on the fifth and sixth weapons packages within the PURL.
- On October 15, the NATO secretary general said that more than half among 32 NATO member states to join the PURL initiative. The Ukrainian Defense Minister said that the mission was joined by six more countries.
- Politico's interlocutors reported pressure on NATO countries that have not joined the PURL.
