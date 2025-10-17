Ukraine admits there were delays in military aid under the PURL program

Head of the OP Yermak said that delays in supporting Ukraine are especially noticeable in air defense systems

Patriot systems (Photo: Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

There have been delays in the PURL scheme, under which NATO allies buy American weapons for Ukraine, the head of the president's Office admits Andriy Yermak in an interview with American media outlet Axios.

According to the official, these delays are especially true for air defense systems.

Earlier, at the end of September, deputy defense minister Ivan Havryliuk reported that under the PURL, Ukraine was receiving American weapons more slowly and in smaller quantities than when they were provided directly from US stocks under the PDA program.

Yermak also said that the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that his meeting with his American counterpart Donald Trump in the White House will lead to clear decisions on the part of the United States as to what weapons systems it is ready to provide to Ukraine.

According to the head of the OP, Kyiv is still waiting for a decision on long-range Tomahawk missiles and believes that "This kind of weapon can change the game".