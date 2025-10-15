Six more countries join PURL funding – Shmyhal

Denys Shmyhal (Photo: t.me/Denys_Smyhal)

Sweden, Latvia, Estonia, Denmark, Norway, and Slovenia have joined the PURL initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine. About reported defense minister Denis Shmyhal.

"I am grateful to the countries that have decided to join the initiative," he said.

Shmyhal noted that this initiative allows Ukraine to purchase weapons that are urgently needed to save lives.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a briefing on the results of Ramstein at NATO Headquarters reportedthe NATO Secretary General said that more than half of NATO Allies are already participating in the Ukraine Priority Utilization List (PURL) initiative, "providing this crucial stream of support."

Rutte noted that the first packages under the initiative were funded by six allies.

As of mid-October, more than half of NATO members have joined PURL, Rutte said.

The PURL is an initiative launched by the United States and NATO to provide Ukraine with critical weapons through the financing of U.S.-made weapons by Allies. The mechanism allows partner countries to finance the purchase of such weapons in accordance with the priority list of needs identified by Ukraine and agreed with the United States and NATO.