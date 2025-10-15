More than half of NATO Allies have already contributed to PURL funding – Rutte

Mark Rutte (Photo: Olivier Hoslet/EPA)

More than half of NATO's 32 member states have joined the PURL initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine. This was announced at a briefing at NATO headquarters by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, reports LIGA.net .

According to the official, more than half of NATO allies are already participating in the Ukraine Priority Utilization List (PURL) initiative, "providing this crucial stream of support.".

Rutte noted that the first packages under the initiative were funded by six allies.

"And today we heard from one ally after another about new contributions," he added.

As of mid-October, more than half of NATO members have joined PURL, Rutte said.

PURL is an initiative launched by the United States and NATO to provide Ukraine with critical weapons through Allied financing of U.S.-made weapons. The mechanism allows partner countries to finance the purchase of such weapons in accordance with the priority list of needs identified by Ukraine and agreed with the United States and NATO.