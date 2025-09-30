Zelensky: US agrees on fifth and sixth arms packages under PURL initiative

The Head of State informed that six countries had already declared their readiness to contribute to the future fifth package

The United States is agreeing on the fifth and sixth arms packages under the PURL initiative, which provides for the supply of American weapons to Ukraine at the expense of European countries. About reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Head of State noted that Belgium, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Iceland and Luxembourg have already declared their readiness to contribute to the future fifth package.

Zelensky added that since August, partners have financed several packages of American weapons for Ukraine:

→ The first package is $578 million from the Netherlands;

→ the second package – $495 million from Denmark, Norway and Sweden;

→ the third package – Germany announced its intention to finance it with $500 million;

→ The fourth package is $500 million from Canada.

The President emphasized that Ukraine's goal is to provide $1 billion a month under the initiative to fully realize its potential.