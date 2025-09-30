Zelensky: US agrees on fifth and sixth arms packages under PURL initiative
The United States is agreeing on the fifth and sixth arms packages under the PURL initiative, which provides for the supply of American weapons to Ukraine at the expense of European countries. About reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The Head of State noted that Belgium, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Iceland and Luxembourg have already declared their readiness to contribute to the future fifth package.
Zelensky added that since August, partners have financed several packages of American weapons for Ukraine:
→ The first package is $578 million from the Netherlands;
→ the second package – $495 million from Denmark, Norway and Sweden;
→ the third package – Germany announced its intention to finance it with $500 million;
→ The fourth package is $500 million from Canada.
The President emphasized that Ukraine's goal is to provide $1 billion a month under the initiative to fully realize its potential.
- PURL is a program under which NATO allies purchase US weapons for Ukraine. The mechanism was launched in early August and has already attracted $2 billion of partner funds.
- President Zelensky said that the first PURL aid packages would include missiles for Patriot and HIMARS.
- The Ministry of Defense explained that as part of the PURL Ukraine mission receives US weapons more slowly and in smaller volumes than when it was provided directly from U.S. stockpiles under the PDA program.
