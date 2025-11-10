NATO denies pause in supply of US weapons to Ukraine – Suspilne

An Alliance spokesperson said that the first aid packages have already been delivered, and more deliveries are underway

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

The North Atlantic Alliance has stated that the implementation of the PURL program, under which allies buy American weapons for Ukraine, is proceeding without interruption. This was stated by an unnamed representative of the Alliance in the comments to Suspilne.

The official said that "the supply is ongoing, and new equipment is already arriving in Ukraine."

According to him, partners continue to provide funds for new aid packages for Kyiv and are preparing additional support.

"The first four packages – totaling about $2 billion – have been funded: The Netherlands (August 4); Denmark, Norway and Sweden (August 5); Germany (August 13); and Canada (August 24). In addition to the PURL packages already funded, a number of Allies are working on additional commitments," he reminded.

The Alliance also expects more member states to announce new aid packages in the near future.

"The equipment from the first packages has already been delivered, and new deliveries are ongoing. There have been no interruptions in the PURL program – deliveries continue and new equipment is arriving in Ukraine," the official said.

The day before, Axios media outlet cited data obtained by the US State Department, stated that the export of more than $5 billion worth of U.S. weapons intended to support NATO allies and Ukraine has been delayed due to government shutdown in America.

At the same time, in late September, deputy defense minister Ivan Havryliuk reported that under the PURL, Ukraine was receiving American weapons more slowly and in smaller quantities than when they were provided directly from US stocks under the PDA program.

In mid-October, the head of the president's Office Andriy Yermak recognized that there were delays in the PURL scheme.